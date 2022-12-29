Dear GhanaWeb: My religion is keeping me in a marriage that I'm tired of

LifeStyle of Thursday, 29 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,



I’ve been married for almost 20 years. I have wonderful kids, and I take great pride in my spirituality and the teachings of my religion.



But I have been struggling, and the struggle has worn me out. I am not happy in my marriage, and I have not been for a long time.



We have gone to religious counseling, and all I hear is how wrong I am for feeling the way I do.



I have tried for years to accept that I should not feel this way, but I really do, and it is killing me inside.



I have begun to act out in ways I would rather not talk about—it is so embarrassing. I do not know what to do.



What do I do?



ADA/BOG