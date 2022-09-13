You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 09 13Article 1622432

Dear GhanaWeb: My mother-in-law is becoming annoying, she is ruining my marriage

Dear GhanaWeb,

My mother-in-law always tries to barge into our room, whenever I try to spend time with my husband.

Even if we are just sitting and talking, she will barge in and try to make her son do some work. I feel she does this intentionally to keep me away from my husband.

I try hard to ignore this but it's getting too evident and annoying now. What can I do to resolve this?

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.

