Dear GhanaWeb: My husband slept with my sister

LifeStyle of Monday, 11 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,



Two weeks into our marriage, my husband was deciding on our honeymoon destination. I didn't realise my sister was enjoying that privilege instead of me.



As a nurse, I get to work long night shifts and while bored one day at work, I called him to chit-chat but was taken aback when my sister answered the call drunk.



So many thoughts run through my head and yes that was my sister who hated my boyfriend but why is she in my house.



I hang up and quickly run home. On my way, I was hoping it was all in my head and I was just cooking things up.



I got home and to my surprise, my sister wasn’t just in my house but was sitting in my living room half-naked with my husband drunk out of their brains.



I took a quick scan around the house and on the table saw some white substance which I instantly could tell was cocaine. Eiii cocaine in Ghana? Who are these people and what am I staring at?



I woke up in the hospital after everything went dark and now, I’m not sure what to do from here. How could I have missed this? My whole life with my spouse had been a lie and my sister just fooled me.



Please help me?



Efua, Cape Coast



Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via features@ghanaweb.com.