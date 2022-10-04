You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 10 04Article 1635842

LifeStyle of Tuesday, 4 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb: My husband slapped me for asking about his illegitimate child

Dear GhanaWeb,

My husband wants a divorce from me because he believes I went through his phone without his permission.

For such a petty reason, I didn't understand why he would want to separate from me, but recently I found out that he had another child with a different woman.

I am willing to forgive him, but he is making it look like I am the problem and has been spewing lies like I am a bad cook and always disrespectful to him.

Just yesterday, he slapped me for the first time because I asked him about his illegitimate child.

What do I do in this situation?

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.