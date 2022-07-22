Dear GhanaWeb: My husband sends gifts and confides in his former colleague

LifeStyle of Friday, 22 July 2022

Dear GhanaWeb,



My husband had a female co-worker who left Accra for Kumasi for close to three years.



I was not aware of this, but I recently learned that he calls her quite often to talk about his problems.



I’m concerned that he shares his problems with her and not with me. She is also married. He and this woman were even sending gifts back and forth without my knowledge.



I found this out when I noted her P.O Box address listed in some of our documents and was wondering if this was normal behaviour, or am I overreacting.



He seems to think there’s nothing wrong with it, but I’m furious.



Can I get some advice, please?



