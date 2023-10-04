Dear GhanaWeb: My husband’s presence scares our daughter, she cries anytime she sees him

LifeStyle of Wednesday, 4 October 2023

Dear GhanaWeb,



I am a very busy woman. I have several businesses I operate and you know how sometimes, your business is left in shambles by your workers when there is no supervision.



Luckily for me, my husband’s work does not require him to go to the office every day since he can work from home. I have taken advantage of this opportunity by leaving our 4-year-old daughter with him anytime I go to work.



I take my daughter with me to work every Monday and Friday and she spends the rest of the days with her father who is always at home from Tuesday to Thursday.



Every mother is happy when she gets such a helping hand but I have noticed an unusual change in my daughter ever since I decided to leave her with my husband.



I received complaints from one of my neighbours that my daughter cries a lot anytime she’s left alone with her dad. She added that the only days she doesn’t cry are on the weekends when I am around.



I have also noticed that anytime I return home from work, I hear her cry, and it wasn’t once or twice but it has been going on for a while now and it’s troubling.



That is not the only issue here, my daughter looks scared when she sees her dad and wouldn’t even get close to him. I think she tries to prevent eye contact with her dad.



I heard daughters bond a lot with their fathers and I believe it's because the bond between my dad and I is unexplainable but that is not the case here.



I don’t know what happens when they’re alone at home and I am curious to know so I can resolve this issue. Her recent behaviour is difficult to fathom.



Would it be out of place if I installed cameras to know what happens when I am at work?



