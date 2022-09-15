Dear GhanaWeb: My husband hates me because our clients like to work with me

LifeStyle of Thursday, 15 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,



My husband and I started this new venture recently, and it so happens that clients prefer to talk to me.



But my husband hates me because of that, and he thinks I want to be the face of the company, which is why I am doing something behind his back to win their confidence.



How do I deal with it?



