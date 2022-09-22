You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 09 22Article 1628324

LifeStyle of Thursday, 22 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb: My husband has proposed a threesome because he thinks our marriage is failing

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

File photo of an unhappy couple File photo of an unhappy couple

Dear GhanaWeb,

It has been six months since my husband’s attitude changed towards me. I took it up with him and he told me our sex life was the problem.

Three days ago, he told me he had found a solution and that is to have a threesome with another partner. This got me so lost and confused for a moment, so I asked why he would suggest that.

He told me that was the only way he could see our marriage working. I have never been in support of threesomes. I don't also see myself sharing my husband.

I need a little advice. Please help.

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.

Newsleading news icon

President Joe Biden arrived in his presidential limousine - Picture credit: Hannah Mckay AP

Why Biden used a convoy for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral while Akufo-Addo, other world leaders were bussed

Sportsleading sports icon

Inaki Willimas(L), Daniel Afriyie(R), Felix Afena-Gyan(behind)

Know the nicknames of the new Black Stars players

Businessleading business icon

Government has reportedly chosen Ashanti Airlines as its strategic partner for a home-based carrier

Expert 'knocks' government over choice of Ashanti Airlines as strategic partner

Africaleading africa news icon

File photo

Gabonese politician busted after attempting to smuggle out US$2m cash

Opinionsleading opinion icon

Mawuli Zogbenu is the author

'Bring back polygamy'