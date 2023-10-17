Dear GhanaWeb: My husband gives me GH¢30.00 as ‘chop money’ even in these hard times

LifeStyle of Tuesday, 17 October 2023

Dear GhanaWeb,



Before we got married, I noticed that he hardly gave me money to cook for him or even buy a gift for me. I ignored it because it was just a relationship so there was no need to stress him about that.



After we were both settled and decided to get married, I remember I bought most of the things in his name, which he told me he would pay back but he never did.



We got married in 2013 and things were not as expensive as they are today, therefore, the GHC30.00 he always left on the table as chop money, I managed it. Please note that I was working by then hence, added some money to it so I could cook for him.



I was a teacher at that time and after having my third child, I quit teaching.



I was the “man of the house” when I used to work. He leaves GHC30.00 on the table and returns from home with the expectation of having a good meal to eat, which he did.



In terms of school fees, he gives a little money and the rest will be a cross I have to bear. Anytime you complain about it, he will always tell you he pays the rent so I should handle the rest of the responsibilities.



Ever since I quit my job, my children’s schooling has become like a timetable. They go to school when he has money and I’m compelled to ask my siblings for money so my children do not miss school.



The day my husband would give me GHC40.00 or GHC50.00 means that I’m getting no money for two days.



This issue was troubling and confronted our pastor and elders about it, they spoke to him but this man has refused to change.



Luckily for me, I have returned to my teaching job and it’s the same old story. He does nothing at home. I informed my pastor and elders about my decision to divorce him and they are saying that is not a good idea.



So what do they want me to do now when I am dying in the marriage?



Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb



