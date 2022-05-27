You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 05 27Article 1547537

Dear GhanaWeb: My girlfriend wants me to remove all my ex-wife’s pictures from the house

Dear GhanaWeb,

I’m a divorced dad with two daughters living with me and sometimes they visit their mum when she is in town.

However, I am seeing this lady and I plan to let her move in with me and the kids but she has a problem with the fact that my ex-wife’s photographs are displayed in our home.

I’m not sure what to do because this is the mother of my children and the children live with me.

How do I explain this to her to make her understand that my children will always be a priority?

I love her and she is amazing but this is a problem we need to overcome to have a healthy relationship.

Lukas, Ashaley Botwe

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.