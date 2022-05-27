Dear GhanaWeb: My girlfriend wants me to remove all my ex-wife’s pictures from the house

LifeStyle of Friday, 27 May 2022

I’m a divorced dad with two daughters living with me and sometimes they visit their mum when she is in town.



However, I am seeing this lady and I plan to let her move in with me and the kids but she has a problem with the fact that my ex-wife’s photographs are displayed in our home.



I’m not sure what to do because this is the mother of my children and the children live with me.



How do I explain this to her to make her understand that my children will always be a priority?



I love her and she is amazing but this is a problem we need to overcome to have a healthy relationship.



Lukas, Ashaley Botwe



