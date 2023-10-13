Dear GhanaWeb: My girlfriend likes to buy things on credit, says it is common among women

LifeStyle of Friday, 13 October 2023

Dear GhanaWeb,



I saw her through university and made sure she lacked nothing.



After she completed the university, I asked her to move in with me. With that, I always give her money for upkeep anytime I go to work or travel.



It's been three years now and I like everything about her except for the rate at which she buys things on credit, which beats my imagination.



She was lucky to have gotten employed right after she finished with her National Service so, she is capable of paying for the things she borrows.



There is a supermarket in our neighborhood and there’s no single day I have not received complaints that she bought something and didn’t pay for it.



I decided to surprise her at her workplace and upon my arrival, an egg seller I sometimes buy from approached me and told me that my lady had bought five eggs and was yet to pay for them.



Another time too, we were both walking home when a dress seller shouted, “When will you bring the money? I will be going to Accra soon.”



I got angry and decided to confront her. She told me she tells them she’ll pay for the items later but she forgets to do that.



I understood her but she is still repeating such behavior.



I confronted her again and this time she was angry and told me borrowing is common among women.



I’m getting fed up with her behaviour and I don’t want to break up with her because of this.



I want to ask if borrowing is truly a normal thing among women?



