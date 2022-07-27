Dear GhanaWeb: My girlfriend is paranoid

Entertainment of Wednesday, 27 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,



My girlfriend is too controlling and paranoid with me despite always reassuring her that I am not fooling around. I have done everything in my power to keep her safe and provide for her.



She is extremely sweet but is scared of something and I’ve learned that she was also like this in her previous relationships.



What could I have done to cause her to be like this?



Please advise me.



