Dear GhanaWeb: My girlfriend is denying me sex because she was sexually abused in the past

Dear GhanaWeb,

The woman I love was sexually assaulted in the past and says she needs time before opening herself up and deciding what she feels for me.

I sometimes have the urge to get in bed with her and don't have any intention of cheating on her but I am worried the wait might be long.

How should I proceed? I don't want to offend her.

Patrick, Ada.

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond.

