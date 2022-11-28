You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 11 28Article 1670867

Dear GhanaWeb: My girlfriend has issues with my ex-wife’s picture

Dear GhanaWeb,

I’m a divorced dad with two daughters who live with me. My new girlfriend has a problem with the fact that my ex-wife’s photograph is displayed in our home.

We are dating and not married. I should believe she finds that okay.

I’m not sure what to do.

