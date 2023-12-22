You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 12 22Article 1902827

LifeStyle of Friday, 22 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb: My friends think I’m a lesbian because I admire women

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

File photo of a confused lady File photo of a confused lady

Dear GhanaWeb,

I indeed admire women. I can see a woman and stare at her for five minutes. I sometimes go the extra mile to take her number and engage in a deep conversation with her.

I get very close to a lady to the point where we have longer call conversations, go on dates, and engage in other activities but not sex.

This admiration often comes into play when I see a lady who acts in ways I can’t. Also, when the said lady is a fashionista, it draws me closer to her. I noticed I feel comfortable in the company of women rather than men.

So one day, I was in my room with a friend who returned to Ghana from Australia two months ago. We did have a nice time but the ending was not good. While she was ready to leave, we hugged and the next moment, she kissed me.

Unfortunately, my friend saw us. I have these close SHS friends I walk with so she informed them about what happened and they are now tagging me as a lesbian.

They said the behaviour I exhibit when I am with my female friends shows that I am a lesbian but they couldn’t tell me about it.

I explained to them what happened and they should know that I’m not because I have a boyfriend whom I’ve been dating for three years. I love sex too.

Do the above qualifications justify that I am a lesbian?

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb mailto:via:features@ghanaweb.com.

ED/MA

Newsleading news icon

Renowned academician Professor Ivan Addae-Mensah

Legal storm brews as Prof Addae-Mensah faces defamation claims over autobiography involving William Fugar

Sportsleading sports icon

Jordan Ayew

Watch Jordan Ayew's brilliant goal in Crytsal Palace draw against Brighton and Hove Albion

Businessleading business icon

The UK government has made a U-turn on its much-criticised to raise the minimum salary requirement

UK government reduces salary threshold for foreign visas after backlash

Africaleading africa news icon

Ngi mask. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Marie-Lan Nguyen /Public domain

French dealer sued for buying African mask from couple at $158, selling it for $4.4m wins case

Opinionsleading opinion icon

File photo

2023 district level election: A precursor to an NPP defeat?