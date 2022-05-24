Dear GhanaWeb: My friend's boyfriend smells so bad

Entertainment of Tuesday, 24 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,



One of my friends told me about this guy that she has been dating for a while. She really likes his company and how much of a gentleman he is. The only downside is that he smells.



I asked if he had any religious restrictions on washing, and she said he doesn’t. She says his odour is so bad, that it fills up a room and people avoid them. It sounded a bit extreme, but now she’s saying that it’s hard to be near him, and she is starting to be self-conscious.



She worries that she smells bad when she’s around him. This is a bit rough, but now that I think about it, how do you tell a person they smell bad in a nice way?



Is there any way my friend can nicely tell her date about his body odour?



Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.