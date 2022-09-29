Dear GhanaWeb: My fiance is the dirtiest man you will ever meet

LifeStyle of Thursday, 29 September 2022

Dear GhanaWeb,



I am tired; I am really tired of dealing with my dirty fiance who hates to flush the toilet when he uses it, doesn't clean his bowls when he eats in them and doesn't mind sleeping in the same place without having a shower.



He can sometimes go for close to a week without a bath. He sometimes smells so bad, but aside from these, he is an adorable guy.



I have spoken to him and advised him, but I can't seem to get to his inner thought.



What do I do? I don't want to get married like this.



