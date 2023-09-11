Dear GhanaWeb: My father is charging GH¢15,000 for my bride price; his family is complaining it’s expensive

LifeStyle of Monday, 11 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,



My boyfriend proposed to me a few weeks ago. We both agreed to get married a year later but he has gotten the opportunity to go to England to work.



Due to this, we have been compelled to get married before the year ends since he will be leaving the country in January 2024.



Both parents have met and he has also gone for the knocking list from my father but there is an issue here.



My father is charging GH¢15,000 for my bride price with his reason being that he had spent a lot of money on me. My soon-to-be husband has agreed to pay the money but his family is saying the money is too much.



According to them, they will only compromise if the amount he is demanding includes the ‘Akonta Sikan’. My father is also not willing to do that since he is charging GH¢5,000 for the ‘Akonta Sikan’.



For almost a month now, this issue has still not been resolved and we have other things to settle about the wedding.



I’m in a dilemma. What should my fiancé and I do?



Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.



ED/BB



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:











Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards