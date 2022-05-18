You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 05 18Article 1541468

LifeStyle of Wednesday, 18 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb: My ex is threatening to ruin my marriage

File photo of an unhappy woman File photo of an unhappy woman

Dear GhanaWeb,

My ex-boyfriend has threatened me with unspeakable things since I got married five months ago.

He has dared to call my in-laws to tell them secrets about my past so they can destroy my marriage because he wants to meet me again after a very long time of separation.

I don't want to meet him at his place which is where he wants me to come or else he will call me and expose all our intimate photos from the past.

I am trembling with each passing day and I'm not sure what step to take.

Please advise me. What should I do?

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb:via:features@ghanaweb.com.

