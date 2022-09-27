Dear GhanaWeb: My ex has asked me for dinner

LifeStyle of Tuesday, 27 September 2022

Dear GhanaWeb,



I'm a pretty, intelligent girl who's gone through shattering, horrible, tragic heartbreak because of a man I absolutely adored.



After I spent half a year getting to know him, then a year and a half trying to develop a relationship with him, he unceremoniously dumped me.



I came to my senses, moved back to New York, and began a new career. My problem? He is flying in for business and has asked me to dinner.



Do I go or do I not go?



Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.



