LifeStyle of Thursday, 8 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb: My ex-boyfriend reached out to me when my marriage was in crisis

Dear GhanaWeb,

My husband of four years has made his job his priority while ignoring his commitments to me and our son.

We barely spent time together as a couple, so it was easy to open up to my ex when I got a message from him asking about my well-being.

Ever since he reached out, he has been there to support me and I depend a lot on him too.

I don’t want to end my relationship, but I hate lying to my husband.

How do I tackle this?

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.

ADA/BOG

