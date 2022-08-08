Dear GhanaWeb: My controlling boyfriend insulted my uncle

LifeStyle of Monday, 8 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,



My boyfriend of two years doesn't like me talking to guys, controls me and is extremely jealous. He frequently asks me to send screenshots of my chat list on WhatsApp and becomes furious if he sees chats with a guy.



A week ago, he seized my phone when I visited him and replied to all my messages and one of the people he replied to was my uncle.



He didn’t just reply to my messages by insulting him for calling me his little girl and now is causing problems for me in our family.



What should I do?



Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.