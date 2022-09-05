Dear GhanaWeb: My brother-in-law keeps flirting with me and I'm not having it

LifeStyle of Monday, 5 September 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Dear GhanaWeb,
My brother-in-law sends me lewd comments on my social media accounts and acts all straight and straightforward when we meet at social gatherings.
When I told my husband about it, he said I was at fault for inviting such messages. He has tried to flirt with me, but I just avoid being with him alone.
I have seen him acting with the girls in the family too. I want to shame him and expose him.
How do I go about it or what do I do?
Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.
ADA/BOG