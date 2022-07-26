Dear GhanaWeb: My boyfriend wants me to be his third baby mama

LifeStyle of Tuesday, 26 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,



The man I have been dating for over a year has four children from two mothers. He is a good father and takes care of his children.



He said he has never been married but wants me to get pregnant for him and be his third baby mama.



What's the possibility that he is going to marry me?



Please advise me.



Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.



Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Click here to nominate.



ADA/BB