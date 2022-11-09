Dear GhanaWeb: My boyfriend’s daughter is manipulative

LifeStyle of Wednesday, 9 November 2022

Help. I hate my boyfriend’s daughter. She is only 10 (a year older than my daughter) and has caused me more damage than good since I started dating her father.



She is lazy, manipulative, and needy, just like her mother. She is behind at school and whines constantly.



I have tried to help her, but she instead tells her father things I know nothing about, including cheating on him. It’s gotten to the point that I ignore her completely.



I often criticize her father and later feel bad. I think her mother is influencing her behaviour. My boyfriend says she is a good kid, but I enjoy it better when she is not around.



Should I talk with my boyfriend about this again or just call it quits?



Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.



