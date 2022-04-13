Dear GhanaWeb: My boyfriend made me sleep with his friends and I’m pregnant

LifeStyle of Wednesday, 13 April 2022

Dear GhanaWeb,



Please I want to remain anonymous. I am in a university in Accra and my boyfriend always picks me up for lectures in front of my hostel but one day instead of the two of us, he pulled up with three other guys in his car. One in the front seat and two in the back seat so I got in and sat next to one of the guys.



The guy wrapped his arms around me and slid his hand into my dress and fondled me.



The next day, my boyfriend showed up with the same guys, again and again, every day for three weeks and one day he told me we will do a road trip which I was excited about.



During the trip, the same guy touched me in ways I wasn’t comfortable with and when I stopped him, he subtly told my boyfriend who said it was okay and gave him permission to continue so the other guys joined in.



I decided to let them have their stupid fun for a minute and then told them to knock it off.



We went to this place that was far away from town and looked more like a deserted area. He took some beer out of the boot and gave everybody one and then told his friends to get out of the car.



We made out for a while then he pulled my shorts and panties off and we had sex. Then I got the shock of my life. He told me I was going to have sex with his friends too. I told him no.



He told me that it was going to happen whether I wanted it or not and I asked him why he would let me do that, then he said that he had told them that I wanted to sleep with them.



He got out of the car and sent the first and second and third to sleep with me. He gave me money and dropped me off at the hostel. I decided to cut ties with him after that day and he didn’t even care.



Three months down the line, I am pregnant and I don't know what to do. I am afraid of aborting because it has killed my friend before. It also looks like my boyfriend won't care and neither will his friends.



What do I do?



