Dear GhanaWeb: My boyfriend is offering me GH¢300,000 to break up with him

Entertainment of Thursday, 31 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,



I am a 35-year-old woman who has been in a relationship with my boyfriend for ten good years.



I met him in 2013 when he had just completed the university and was looking for a job. It was love at first sight thus decided to begin a relationship with him.



I am from a well-to-do family, therefore, supported him in so many ways which included, renting a room for him, feeding him, and helping him get a job for three years until he was up on his feet.



Most of my friends were against the relationship and were always on my neck to stop making sacrifices for this guy because he would one day hurt my feelings but when you fall in love, you hardly notice the flaws of your partner.



He acted in ways I disliked but I decided to brush it off and hoped that he would change along the way.



My boyfriend is hardworking and makes the best of the little opportunity he gets and that is one thing I like about him. As I write to you, my boyfriend has reached his peak in life; he is the managing director of his company and has two furnished houses to his name. He has built one for me too.



As of 2023, our relationship is not stable and I noticed such changes in the relationship two years ago but it is not easy to let go of an eight-year relationship thus, I was pushing to make things work.



Just last month, he called me to tell me that, he has been seeing another lady outside our relationship and it has been going on for three years. He further said he was madly in love with this lady hence, he opted for a break-up.



He then offered me GH¢300,000 as a way of paying me for all I did for him so it would look like I would have nothing to lose in the relationship if I let him go.



I haven’t said anything to him since he made that offer. What do you think I should do?



Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.



ED/BB



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards