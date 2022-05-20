Dear GhanaWeb: My boyfriend is famous and I'm scared of dealing with his fans

LifeStyle of Friday, 20 May 2022

For a while, I’ve been dating this amazing guy who is famous. At first, I thought it would just be a fling, but he’s talking about getting more serious and we have kept our relationship mostly private.



I like the privacy and I want absolutely nothing to do with his fame. I think it causes only trouble.



I know sooner or later our relationship will be out there and honestly dealing with too many people hasn’t been my thing. I flinch at the slightest touch by people I don't know and get hurt by people’s words.



I was dealing with some issues before he came and made me feel better because he has been that rock for me.



My fear comes to play when I have to think about how I will deal with people on social media one day. Not for any reason but because some people are mean and can hurt you with their words.



What do I do and how do I deal with the attention when we finally get married or we are captured outside together by some bloggers or fans.



Lisa, Abelemkpe



