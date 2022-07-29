You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 07 29Article 1592714

Dear GhanaWeb: My boyfriend is denying me sex no matter how hard I try to seduce him

Dear GhanaWeb,

My boyfriend sexually rejects me often when I try to initiate sex with him. I don't know how to be flirty and sexual with him and even if I try, I think he just is not into me anymore.

For over a month now, I have tried to initiate sex but he's always either sleeping or too busy playing video games to do anything.

How can I get him in the mood and not feel unwanted?

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.

