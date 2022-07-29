Dear GhanaWeb: My boyfriend is denying me sex no matter how hard I try to seduce him

LifeStyle of Friday, 29 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,



My boyfriend sexually rejects me often when I try to initiate sex with him. I don't know how to be flirty and sexual with him and even if I try, I think he just is not into me anymore.



For over a month now, I have tried to initiate sex but he's always either sleeping or too busy playing video games to do anything.



How can I get him in the mood and not feel unwanted?



