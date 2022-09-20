Dear GhanaWeb: My boyfriend has been drawing a map to prove I am cheating but I'm not

LifeStyle of Tuesday, 20 September 2022

Dear GhanaWeb, My boyfriend of 2 years constantly thinks I’m cheating on him. We started dating at the start of the pandemic and spent time together during the lockdown.



I travel every weekend for work to multiple cities and I work in a male-dominated industry. My boyfriend has a lot of issues from when he was a kid and with his past relationships.



No matter what I do, he thinks I’m cheating. He says he’s just logically putting puzzle pieces together and comes to the conclusion I’m cheating.



I am tired of explaining myself but he is a sweet guy.



What do I do?



