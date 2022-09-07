Dear GhanaWeb: My boss is making advances toward me, but I fear losing my job

LifeStyle of Wednesday, 7 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,



My boss has been giving me subtle hints about having an affair with him.



I don’t want to lose this job, so I am not outrightly dismissing him, but I am scared.



He is a married man; this is dangerous territory to be in case I give in and his wife finds out.



For a while, I have found ways to avoid going out on a date with him, and I can tell he is getting impatient.



What should I do?



Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.