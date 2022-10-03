You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 10 03Article 1635116

Dear GhanaWeb: I want to pay a man to help me satisfy my wife sexually

Dear GhanaWeb,

My wife just told me that she wants us to practice BDSM. This is new to me. I spoke to a few friends and they told me to give it a try but the thing is, I don’t know how to go about it.

I asked around and was told there are some men who are paid to teach other men by using their wives as experiments so they can watch at a fee.

Should I allow one to come into my house and order my wife around so I can learn from his actions?

I just want to please my wife.

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.

