Dear GhanaWeb: I want to get married to my sister

LifeStyle of Friday, 8 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,



I am a 48 years old man and my half-sister from the same dad is 45 years old. For some strange reason, I have been attracted to my sister and she too ever since we were kids.



When we were teenagers she would sneak into my room when everyone was asleep to fondle and kiss.



We are both single and I am ready to ask permission from my family and let them know how I feel about my sister.



I know in the society we are in, these actions are frowned upon and I also can't get over the fact that we have so many emotions going on between us.



Please help me make a decision.



AKA.



