Dear GhanaWeb: I think my wife’s twin sister has my son

Dear GhanaWeb,



I had a fling with my wife’s sister before we were married and this happened a long time ago before I got to know that she was her twin sister.



I was 19 and she was 18 at that time.



Five months after my marriage, I got to know her sister had a child at 19 and the child was flown outside of the country.



Quite recently, I met with the boy and my legs were weak. He looks so much like me, I don't know if anyone else can see it.



I have tried to establish a conversation with my wife’s sister but she keeps avoiding me and I am so worried and angry at the same time my wife has noticed the change.



What do I do?



