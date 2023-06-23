Dear GhanaWeb: I think my girlfriend is over with me but can’t tell me

LifeStyle of Friday, 23 June 2023

Dear GhanaWeb,



I find myself in a situation where I am dating a woman who is 12 years younger than me. However, the challenge lies in the fact that I live abroad, resulting in infrequent meetings, usually only twice or once a year.



Due to the demands of my job, I tend to prioritize myself and my responsibilities. I am naturally not very communicative, and she has expressed her concerns about this three times in the past.



During our last encounter, I noticed that she seemed distant, and I must admit that I was also preoccupied with other things like catching up with friends I hadn't seen for a long time. Before parting ways with her, I mustered the courage to ask her about her behaviour, and to my surprise, she broke down in tears.



According to her, I haven't been giving her enough attention, and she had already communicated this to me three times before. She assured me that she wouldn't bring it up again.



Realizing my mistake, I sincerely apologized, hoping that we had resolved the issue. However, since I left, she has been noticeably less responsive, often choosing not to initiate conversations and only replying to my texts.



I can't help but feel that she may have lost interest in me, although she hasn't openly expressed it yet. I'm uncertain about what steps to take next.



Any advice or suggestions would be greatly appreciated as I navigate this challenging situation.



