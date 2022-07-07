Dear GhanaWeb: I slapped my Father-In-Law for forcing a kiss on me

Entertainment of Thursday, 7 July 2022

Dear GhanaWeb,



I have been married for over 3 years and my father-in-law is simply put a nice guy. I am never uncomfortable in his presence and genuinely he has liked me since my husband introduced me to their family.



In the last couple of years, he has grown on me. I have been enjoying the daughter-in-law privilege until one evening when my husband was on a night shift.



Being married to a doctor I have gotten used to my husband not being home sometimes. He travels around the country frequently for consultations and surgeries as well and on the nights he is away.



I usually stay home alone in our quarters away from my in-laws but on this night I heard a knock at my bedroom door only to open it and there was my Father-In-Law.



I was in my nightgown confused but then brushed the thought off because it was my father-in-law but I was embarrassed because I was practically naked.



He then entered the room and closed the door. He grabbed me by my waist and kissed me abruptly. I jumped back and slapped him. I immediately opened the door and ordered him to get out. I could not believe the old man.



I’m disgusted and I’m not sure how to tell my husband this.



Please help advise me.



Anonymous.



