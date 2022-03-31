Dear GhanaWeb: I pretend to make my husband feel good

LifeStyle of Thursday, 31 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,



I pretend to like a public display of affection when I truly hate them because of my husband.



It’s been over 5 years and he still hasn't gotten tired of kissing me and touching me in public and I feel it's too late to make my preferences clear to him.



I'm worried he will think I'm changing and he will start doubting me. I now feel I should have been more honest with him about my preferences. Is it too late?



