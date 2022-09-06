You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 09 06Article 1617890

Tuesday, 6 September 2022

Dear GhanaWeb: I'm married to a man I don't love, I'm having an affair with my tenant

Dear GhanaWeb,

Mine is a loveless marriage, and I have been having an affair with my tenant.

It was all going fine until my mother-in-law walked in on us one day while we were in a compromised state.

I don’t know what she will do with this. I have stopped going to my in-laws’ floor, but my husband goes.

I don’t want this marriage to end. I had an affair just to fill the void that my husband could not.

Please advise me.

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.

