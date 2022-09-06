Dear GhanaWeb: I'm married to a man I don't love, I'm having an affair with my tenant

LifeStyle of Tuesday, 6 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,



Mine is a loveless marriage, and I have been having an affair with my tenant.



It was all going fine until my mother-in-law walked in on us one day while we were in a compromised state.



I don’t know what she will do with this. I have stopped going to my in-laws’ floor, but my husband goes.



I don’t want this marriage to end. I had an affair just to fill the void that my husband could not.



Please advise me.



