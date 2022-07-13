Dear GhanaWeb: I'm in love with a girl but she's younger than me

LifeStyle of Wednesday, 13 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,



For years, I watched a baby girl I saw her parents birth grow into a woman. She is currently in her early twenties and I am in love with her.



Currently, at 47, I’m still single hoping to win this young woman's love.



Another problem I have is that her family, for the longest time, have considered me a part of theirs and now that I'm in love with her, it's very hard to move forward with anything but I know she is the one for me.



How do I get her to fall in love with me and explain this to her family?



Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb:features@ghanaweb.com.