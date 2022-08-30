Dear GhanaWeb: I haven't had sex for eight years because my husband is impotent

LifeStyle of Tuesday, 30 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,



I’m 10 years into my second marriage and haven’t had sex for the past 8 years. I really feel too young to be living a sexless life!



But it’s complicated because my husband is impotent due to health problems. I’m at a loss as to what I can do. We have had several discussions to find the way forward and it all ended with divorce.



Can you help me?



