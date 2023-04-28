Dear GhanaWeb: I have fallen for a guy in our company and ‘office romance’ isn’t allowed

LifeStyle of Friday, 28 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,



I am writing to seek advice on a situation I am facing at work. I have developed feelings for a guy in a different department, but our company policy prohibits coworkers from dating. Recently, he expressed interest in dating me, but we are both aware of the company's policy.



I am torn between my feelings for him and the fear of violating the company's policy. Leaving the company is not an option for me at the moment, and I fear losing him to other women who also find him attractive.



I am seeking advice on what to do in this situation. Should I take a chance and date him, or should I adhere to the company policy and avoid any potential consequences?



Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.



ADA/EB