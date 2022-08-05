You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 08 05Article 1597103

LifeStyle of Friday, 5 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb: I have been flirting with my aunt

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Fie photo of a confused man Fie photo of a confused man

Dear GhanaWeb,

I have a crush on my aunt which I know is unusual. I’m 20 years old, and my aunt is 30.

We are related only because she was married to my now-deceased uncle, 35. We recently connected and we've been flirting sexually back and forth.

Am I wrong for messing with my uncle's widow?

Anonymous.

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.

Watch Nkommo Wo Ho below:



Newsleading news icon

The boys were found unconscious with the bodies of their deceased parents

They told us food is a curse – Boy found with decomposing bodies of his parents speaks

Sportsleading sports icon

leader of the Glorious Wave Church International, Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi

Soccer Prophets: Four Ghanaian prophets who are renowned for prophecies about football

Businessleading business icon

Yofi Grant, CEO of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC)

Ghana's economy is growing – Yofi Grant

Africaleading africa news icon

Regina Daneils and family

Regina Daniels shares video of her billionaire husband and other family members in Jordan

Opinionsleading opinion icon

President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo

Akufo Addo doesn't have any magic wand to revive Ghana’s collapsed economy