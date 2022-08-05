Dear GhanaWeb: I have been flirting with my aunt

LifeStyle of Friday, 5 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,



I have a crush on my aunt which I know is unusual. I’m 20 years old, and my aunt is 30.



We are related only because she was married to my now-deceased uncle, 35. We recently connected and we've been flirting sexually back and forth.



Am I wrong for messing with my uncle's widow?



Anonymous.



