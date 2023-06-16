Dear GhanaWeb: I had sex with my boyfriend’s twin and I want him for myself

LifeStyle of Friday, 16 June 2023

I have been in a relationship with my boyfriend, who happens to be a twin, for almost two years. However, recently, I experienced an incident that has been haunting me.



After a night out at the club, both my boyfriend and I returned home a little tipsy. I put my boyfriend to bed and then went to the kitchen with the intention of making some food since I was feeling hungry. However, I had a change of heart and decided to step outside for some fresh air to clear my head.



Lost in my thoughts, my boyfriend suddenly appeared out of nowhere and asked why I was standing outside. He leaned in for a kiss and urged me to come back inside. We ended up having an intimate encounter on the couch, but something felt off about him.



After taking a shower and returning, fully awake this time, I realized that it was actually his twin brother.



I was shocked by the revelation, but deep down, I wasn't entirely surprised because I had feelings for both twins and ultimately chose one of them. Now, I find myself in a difficult situation where I don't want the relationship to end, but I'm unsure about what steps to take moving forward.



