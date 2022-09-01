LifeStyle of Thursday, 1 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,



I feel like I don’t have feelings anymore because I have an experience many people who are developing psychosis or depression or who are recovering from a traumatic experience have.



It can be unnerving to lose the ability to feel or show your emotions.



For this reason, I have disconnected so much from my partner, and I can tell from how he looks at me that he doesn't know me anymore.



How do I make this work when I don't know what to work on?



