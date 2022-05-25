Dear GhanaWeb: I cheated on my wife and I think she may be planning to get back at me

Entertainment of Wednesday, 25 May 2022

Dear GhanaWeb,



My two girls and son attend a private school and my wife drops them off every day but just last week she came back telling me their teacher has invited her to come and watch a game with other kids he coaches.



My gut is telling me the teacher is hitting on my wife and I'm not sure how to approach my wife or ask her not to go with this teacher to see the game because he also made it sound like he wants to help my son with football as well but it's all a sham.



I’m worried because I had cheated earlier in our marriage which my wife found out and warned the lady to stay away but has since harboured that pain in her. I think she hasn't forgiven me and probably has been swayed away by this man.



Knowing that she is hurting and might go and hang out with another man who is a teacher to my son has me worried and now, I can tell how devastated she was when I had an affair.



I truly want to save my marriage and keep my family together.



What am I supposed to do now?



Worried husband.



