Dear GhanaWeb: I caught my mother having sex with a man who wasn’t my father

Dear GhanaWeb,



My mother didn’t know I was in the guest room when she brought her guest to the house.



I had returned from school (University) and decided to take a nap in the guest room and as I was about to close my eyes, I heard two people walking towards the room.



I recognized my mother’s voice but with the other person, I was able to tell that it was a man’s voice which was not my dad’s.



I continued to hear their approach so I had to find a place to hide. I quickly jumped into the wardrobe and what I saw, I thought was a movie but it was real.



I wouldn’t go into details but yes, they had sex and I sobbed in the wardrobe from the beginning to the end of their escapade.



Eventually, they both left and I had to quickly leave the room and go to mine before she found out I was there.



In order not to raise suspicions, I managed to sneak out of the house and pretend I was just coming home.



That evening, my dad also returned home from a trip. She welcomed him nicely and her actions pissed me off.



I love my father very much and being aware of what she did to him, I felt like throwing something at my mother when I saw her warmly welcoming my father.



I couldn’t fathom why she didn’t do it outside but chose to bring the man to her husband’s house.



Does this imply that it’s something she has been doing? I had a whole lot of questions running through my head that night.



I had wanted to tell my dad about what happened but couldn’t find the words. He knew something was going on with me but I kept on telling him I was fine.



It’s been two months and both my parents do not know about the secret and within those months, I have never tasted my mother’s food or had a conversation with her.



Anytime we both were left alone; I found an excuse to leave home because I couldn’t stand her. I want to let her know I am aware of her cheating scandal but don’t know how to go about it.



In fact, I do not know how to go about the whole situation. Who should I confront first, my father or mother?



