Dear GhanaWeb: I caught my boyfriend in bed with another woman

Thursday, 7 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,



My boyfriend and I recently patched up a fight we had but I wasn't convinced enough because he didn't mention how much he wanted me, he just said he was happy we were okay again.



Well, over the next couple of days, he didn’t text me and only gave short responses when I texted him. So, I had a strong gut feeling something was wrong.



I decided to pass by his house and then realised that he had a visitor because there was a car parked in his house. I texted and called and he wasn’t answering my texts.



I went back home and kept myself busy hoping to hear back from him but nothing. The rest of the night, I kept myself busy, trying to ignore my feelings. Finally, I had to go over there, but this was 2 am. I thought if that car was still there I would know that something wasn’t right.



Lo and behold! I got to the house and it was there. I used my spare key to gain access to the house and I found a woman in bed with him.



I’m not sure if she was naked, but he didn’t have a shirt on. They were asleep. I stood there dumbfounded, but the lady woke up and jumped, and then he woke up.



I didn't know what to do so I ran out of the house. I know I could have handled it so much better.



I went back there in the morning because I wanted to talk, but he wasn’t home. I texted him and his only response was telling me to leave his house and leave his key. It’s three days later, I’ve heard nothing from him, and I’m still so upset.



Anastasia, Spintex



