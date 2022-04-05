Dear GhanaWeb: I am scared my husband is dating my bestfriend

LifeStyle of Tuesday, 5 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,



My best friend recently moved to my neighbourhood because she and her husband went through a rough divorce.



Her move closer made me so happy because I knew I could be of cheer to her.



She lives alone with her son so from time to time I invite her over to my place and she has bonded well with my husband. We are like that little happy family.



It was all going great until I found a message from her on my husband's phone which read, "Why don't you come over today?"



I was shaken to my core, and I haven't asked my husband or her about it. This is eating me up and I need help on how to face this issue.



Lordina, East Legon Hills.



