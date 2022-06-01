Dear GhanaWeb: I am married to the devil

Entertainment of Wednesday, 1 June 2022

Dear GhanaWeb,



I am married and have four children with my wife. I don't cheat and neither do I stay out long after I get off work.



I make sure I am there for my family and appreciate them every step of the way but my headache is with my wife. She blames me for everything, uses foul language all the time, and will leave abusive texts on my WhatsApp when she is provoked by just anything.



The sad thing is my children are noticing this and I am worried it may affect them somehow so I try to balance that with a lot of love especially when their mother is upset.



She calls me names and insults me when the kids are around so I thought she had something going on she didn't want to share. I asked some friends and they told me she could be dealing with something traumatic and that I should get her a psychologist.



I also realised I have not been the most emotionally aware guy in our marriage so I made some changes, to be thoughtful, and to be an example to my girls.



I tried to be the progress my children will like to see in others but she never changed. She now says she is not into me anymore and I don’t want a divorce.



I just don’t know what to do.



Korkuvi, Tantra Hills



