Dear GhanaWeb: I am in a weird relationship I can't get out of

Entertainment of Thursday, 25 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,



I'm afraid I won't find a man that'll love me. I'm a woman who has never truly loved in a relationship and I want to have something special with a man.



I'm dating this handsome but rude young man who feels like my emotions are not valid. At the same time, I don't want to leave him because I fear no man will want me.



He wants to stay with me anyway and I fear that this love may turn into something else.



What do I do?



Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.



ADA/BB