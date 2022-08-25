You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 08 25Article 1609994

Dear GhanaWeb: I am in a weird relationship I can't get out of

Dear GhanaWeb,

I'm afraid I won't find a man that'll love me. I'm a woman who has never truly loved in a relationship and I want to have something special with a man.

I'm dating this handsome but rude young man who feels like my emotions are not valid. At the same time, I don't want to leave him because I fear no man will want me.

He wants to stay with me anyway and I fear that this love may turn into something else.

What do I do?

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.

ADA/BB